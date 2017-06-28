Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K
The Pakistani Army today violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, a defence spokesman said.
"The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours today," the spokesman said.
The Pakistani troops also resorted to shelling and firing along the LoC in Balakote belt of Poonch district, reports said, adding that the shells landed in several villages.
In this month, there have been 21 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which 4 people including 3 jawans have been killed.
On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani Army had resorted to firing by small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri from 2015 hours till midnight.
A day prior to that, the Pakistan troops had resorted to two ceasefire violations in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in which one jawan was injured.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Cabinet Approves Recommendations On Allowances
- Cabinet Approves Disinvestment Of Air India
- Thousands Protest Against 'Targeted Lynchings' Of Muslims
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 3 Hindu Yuva Vahini Activists Arrested For Alleged Gangrape
- SC Refuses To Pass Interim Order On Government Making Aadhaar Mandatory For Social Welfare Schemes
- Delhi Golf Club Asks Meghalaya Woman To Leave 'For Looking Like A Maid'
- Afghan Air Corridor Shows India's 'Stubborn Geopolitical Thinking', Says Chinese Daily
Post a Comment