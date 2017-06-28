Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K

The Pakistani Army today violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, a defence spokesman said.

"The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours today," the spokesman said.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to shelling and firing along the LoC in Balakote belt of Poonch district, reports said, adding that the shells landed in several villages.

In this month, there have been 21 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which 4 people including 3 jawans have been killed.

On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani Army had resorted to firing by small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri from 2015 hours till midnight.

A day prior to that, the Pakistan troops had resorted to two ceasefire violations in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in which one jawan was injured.