The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:46 pm National

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In J&K's Bhimber Gali Sector, Indian Army Retaliates

Srinagar
Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In J&K's Bhimber Gali Sector, Indian Army Retaliates
PTI File Photo

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector.

The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation which took place at around 2:45 p.m.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army had initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the same sector of the state.

Earlier on June 5, Indian Army Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General A. K. Bhatt had warned the Pakistani counterpart in connection with the unprovoked attacks which India has been witnessing for last few months.(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Pakistan Pakistan Army Indian Army National
Next Story : HC Grants Custody Parole To Ajay Chautala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters