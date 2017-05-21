Pakistan Agency To Quiz 200 People, Including Reporters, Over Anti-Army Posts On Social Media
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has finalised a list of 200 people, including reporters, to question them for their tweets and posts against the army on social media, a media report has said.
Among those named in the list include some social media activists of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.
Citing its sources, the Samaa TV reported that 40 people have already been grilled by the investigation agency while their laptops, mobile phones and ipads have been seized and sent for forensic evaluation.
The agency has finalised a list of 200 people, the channel said, quoting a government's source.
The move comes despite Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan’s threat to launch street protests against the social media crackdown.
Khan said he would be forced to take to the streets if the government touched his workers or banned the social media.
Salar Kakar, a social media activist of Khan's party, was detained from Quetta and shifted to Islamabad for investigation before being released a day later.
Dr Faisal Ranjha, an active supporter of the PML-N on social media, has also reportedly been arrested by the FIA.
In a statement, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan voiced serious alarm over arbitrary curbs on freedom of expression, a climate of intimidation and the authorities’ stated intent to act against any perceived slight to the armed forces through the social media.
"We are particularly alarmed by statements of at least two federal ministers, one of which vowed severe action under the cyber crime law and through the other the FIA was directed to proceed against those 'dishonouring' the army through the social media," the commission said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ATS To Probe Unnao Train Derailment
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial tomorrow
- Panneerselvam Forecasts BJP Tie-Up
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- North Korea Fires Another Ballistic Missile Despite Sanctions Threats
- Anti-Terrorism Squad Set To Probe Train Derailment In Unnao
- Triple Talaq Is Inhumane, Should Be Abolished, Says Shabana Azmi
- Special CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial tomorrow
- Excessive Alcohol, Caffeine Consumption Holding Journalists Back, Says Study
- Inspired From 'Mann Ki Baat', Jharkhand CM To Start 'CM Ki Baat'
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment