24 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:06 pm International

Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch sector

Pakistan on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked indiscriminate firing from small arms automatics and shelled mortars.

Earlier on Thursday also Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector of the Valley.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to the ceasefire in the Khari Karmara areas of the sector.

The Pakistan Army, earlier in the week also, had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the same sector.

(ANI)

