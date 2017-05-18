Pak Doesn't Accept ICJ's Jurisdiction in National Security Matters, Says Foreign Office
Pakistan does not accept the International Court of Justice's jurisdiction in matters related to national security, its Foreign Office said today after the UN court stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria also hit out at India, saying the country has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Jadhav to ICJ.
Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death in March by a Pakistani military court and India approached the highest UN judicial body with the plea to stay his execution.
The Hague-based ICJ heard the two sides on Monday where Pakistan had challenged the jurisdiction of the court but in its decision the court prime facie exercised the jurisdiction and accepted Indian pleas.
The court today instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.
Pakistan was in shock as it was confident that the ICJ will throw out the case on the grounds of jurisdiction.
Talking to the state-run Pakistan Television after the ruling was delivered, Zakaria said India has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Jadhav to ICJ.
"The real face of India will be exposed before the world," he said, adding that Jadhav has confessed his crimes of sabotage, terrorism and subversion activities not only once but twice.
He said Pakistan has already informed the ICJ that it does not accept its jurisdiction in matters related to the national security.
"We do not accept the jurisdiction of the ICJ in matters related to the national security of the country," he was quoted as saying by the Dunya TV.
However, he said Pakistan "will present solid evidence against the Indian spy in the International Court.
Earlier, Zakaria said at the weekly press briefing said India was trying to portray Jadhav's case "as a humanitarian issue to divert the world's attention from his role in fomenting terrorism" inside Pakistan.
"After India stood exposed in state sponsored terrorism and financing terrorism, it tried to divert attention from presenting the Kulbushan Jadhav case with a humanitarian angle," he said.
He said Pakistan's position was clear as it was a matter of national security. He said Pakistan’s reply to ICJ was in line with Article 36 (2) of the Vienna Convention that Pakistan does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICJ in this case.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- General Motors to Stop Selling Vehicles in India
- Reema Lagoo Dies At 59
- EU Fined Facebook For 'Misleading Information'
- I-T Publishes Names of Defaulters
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- EU Fines Facebook for Providing 'Misleading Information' Over WhatsApp
- SoftBank Opens Up Wallet For Paytm; Infuses Rs 9K Cr
- Women in Malayalam Cinema Launch New Association Headed by Actress Manju Warrier to Ensure Gender Justice
- IS Kills More Than 50 In Central Syria Attack: Monitor
- Two Days After CBI Raid, Karti Chidambaram Leaves for London: Airport Sources
- IS Kills More Than 50 in Central Syria Attack: Monitor
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- Girl Begs Father For Cancer Treatment: Video Goes Viral After Her Death
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment