Pak-Based Group Hacks NIT Srinagar's Website, Leaves 'Free Kashmir' Messages
The official website of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, was hacked today by hackers who identified themselves as "Pak Cyber Skullz" and posted "free Kashmir" messages on it.
The hackers identified themselves as "SH 11 Team Pak Cyber Skullz".
"Do you know why you got hacked? Free Kashmir....Freedom is our goal," the hackers posted.
The hackers posted some more similar messages.
After noticing that that the site had been hacked, the authorities took it off for taking remedial measures.
On Tuesday afternoon, when Outlook tried to access the website, following error message was displayed: “Service Unavailable. HTTP Error 503. The service is unavailable.”
The hacking took place shortly after the Indian cricket team defeated their Pakistani counterparts in a Champions trophy match.
NIT Srinagar was earlier in the news when a clash between local and non-local students occurred over India's defeat in the T-20 World Cup semi-final match against West Indies last year.
