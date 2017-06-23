Over 500 Minors Rescued In Anti-Human Trafficking Drive In Rajasthan
Over 500 minors forced to work at hotels, factories and engaged in begging have been rescued in Rajasthan's Hadouti region during Operation Milap -- a special drive by anti-human trafficking cell of the police.
More than 50 of these children have been reunited with their families following the month-long drive which concluded on June 15, officials said.
The Hadouti region consists of the districts of Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and Kota.
At least 336 children were rescued from various places in Kota during the drive, Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Anshuman Bhomia told reporters here.
Of them, 237 were rescued from hotels, dhabas, messes, factories and shops, he said.
52 children, including 24 girls, between 5-12 years of age were rescued from begging, the SP said, adding 46 of them have been reunited with their respective families.
196 children belonged to Rajasthan, while others were from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
A total of 39 cases have been lodged under the Juvenile Justice Act at various police stations of Kota and 58 people have been arrested during operation Milap, Bhomia said.
In Jhalawar district, 89 children were rescued and 36 cases were registered.
37 children, including 15 girls, were those who had gone missing last year and were rescued during operation Milap, said Praveen Vyas, the in-charge of the anti-human trafficking cell, Jhalawar.
In Bundi district, 75 children were rescued.
Of them, five, including a girl who was found wandering in Indergarh area of the district about six months ago, have been reunited with their respective families, said Kaniz Fatima, the circle in-charge of the anti-human trafficking cell, Bundi.
The family members of the girl rescued in Bundi were found in Madhya Pradesh and she was handed over to them, the CI said.
Officials concerned in Baran district could not immediately respond to queries on the number of children rescued during operation Milap.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Has 'Bihar Ki Beti' Nominated Only To Lose?: Nitish Kumar
- ISRO's PSLV-C38, With 31 Satellites, Blasts Off From Sriharikota
- At Least 25 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Pakistan Blasts
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Opposition Picks Meira Kumar As Its Presidential Candidate
- ‘Giant Head’ Baby Roona Begum Of Tripura Passes Away Days Before Her Surgery
- JNU Students' Union President, Two Others Suspended From Varsity Panels For 'Misconduct'
Post a Comment