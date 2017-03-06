Over 1 Lakh Jobs Created In Uttarakhand By Baba Ramdev, Says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nearly one lakh people in the state had got employment through Baba Ramdev and his institutions.
He was inaugurating a Patanjali Seva Kendra and Sanskrit Gurukul in New Tehri.
"Around one lakh people in Uttarakhand have got employment through Baba Ramdev and Patanjali. They have set a target of giving jobs to five lakh people over the next five years," Rawat said.
He said Baba Ramdev had made a contribution to the development of Uttarakhand through his institutions.
Over 100 children orphaned in the the 2013 disaster have been kept at the Patanjali Seva Kendra and Rs 15000 will be spent on their education and health every month.
They will get education upto class 12 at the kendra after which they will be sent to Patanjali University in Haridwar.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- London Terror Attacks: 7 Killed, 3 Attackers Shot Dead
- London Assailants Shouted 'This Is For Allah' Before Stabbing Victims On The Road
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment