Our Response Will Be Remembered By Enemy's Future Generation, Says Pak Air Force Chief
Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman on Wednesday said Pakistan's befitting response to India's alleged aggression in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be remembered by its future generations.
"Our response to any aggression by the enemy will be such that their future generations will also remember it," Radio Pakistan quoted him, as saying at the Qadri Air Force base in Skardu after witnessing fighter plane exercises.
He added that the nation should have zero concern over statements of the enemy in an apparent reference to India.
He noted that the production of JF-17 fighter jets has been enhanced three times and added that the fighter jet has been further improved as per modern standards.
Air Chief Marshal Aman's statement comes days after media in India reported that Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa had written letter to 12,000 officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF), asking them to be prepared for operations at a very short notice.
