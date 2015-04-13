'Operation Prahaar' Ends After 56-Hour Long Offensive, Dozen Maoists, Three Jawans Killed
More than one dozen Maoists and three jawans were killed in anti-Maoists "Operation Prahaar" in Chhattisgarh, said special director general of police DM Awasthi on Sunday.
The DG told ANI that approximately 1,500 security personnel participated launched a 56-hour long offensive against Maoists.
"Three District Reserve Guard jawans have been killed and five suffered injuries. More than one dozen Maoists were killed and eight to ten were injured. It was a 56-hour long operation. Approximately 1500 security personnel participated in this joint operation which ended today," said Awasthi.
He said that it was first of its kind initiative wherein the firing lasted approximately for12 hours.
A composite squad of the STF, District Reserve Group (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit-CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) began the operation based on inputs about the location of Maoist hideouts in the interiors of Chintagufa, around 500 km from Bastar, on Friday.
Meanwhile, two COBRA personnel have been critically injured in an IED blast in Bijapur, while returning from an operation on Sunday.
Also, the Security forces in Dantewada's Dodi Tumnar busted a naxal camp from where they recovered five hand-made grenades and paraphernalia from their possession.
Earlier on Saturday, two police personnel were killed and seven other personnel injured in two separate encounters with Maoists in insurgency-hit Sukma district.
Four separate encounters between Maoists and security forces have been reported in the state since Saturday. While two encounters took place in Sukma on Saturday, others occurred in Bijapur, including one on Sunday morning.
