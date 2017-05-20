The Newswire
Online Voting Not Feasible Keeping In Mind Security Systems Required, Says CEC Zaidi
New Delhi
File Photo-PTI
Online voting is not feasible keeping in mind the security systems required to maintain its integrity, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said today.
He said the EC had formed a committee to examine the issue and its report was submitted to the Supreme Court and the Law Ministry.
The EC found that the system of online voting is not practical today given the level of security required to keep the process tamper-proof.
Zaidi's predecessor H S Brahma had supported online voting.
