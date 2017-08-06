One Jawan Martyred, Three Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kashmir

Three militants and a jawan were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district today.

This is the second successful anti-infiltration operation by the Army in the last 24 hours and the fourth such along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid in Naugam sector. Three terrorists have been killed, while one soldier has been martyred," an Army official said.

Three weapons and other war-like stores have been recovered from the spot, the official said, adding the search operation was going on.

Yesterday, three heavily-armed militants were killed in a gunbattle in the district as the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC.

On May 26, the Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak into the Valley from across the border.