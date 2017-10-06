The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:06 am National

One Civilian Injured in Cross-Fire Between Terrorists And Indo Tibetan Border Police in Qazigund Area of J-K

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir)
One Civilian Injured in Cross-Fire Between Terrorists And Indo Tibetan Border Police in Qazigund Area of J-K
Representative Image/PTI Photo by S Irfan

One civilian was injured in a cross-fire between terrorists and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in the Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The injured civilian has been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Ammunition has also been recovered from the location.

On June 3, one Indian Army soldier was killed in an attack by terrorists on a convoy in Qazigund.

Advertisement opens in new window

Two others have been injured while two other personnel are critically injured.

On the same day, one civilian was also injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector.

Yesterday, at least five terrorists were gunned down, as the Indian Army continued to thwart cross-border infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC).

Yesterday's security operation took place in the Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters Police & Security Forces National
Next Story : Woman Throws Acid On Ex-Boyfriend For Ignoring Her
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters