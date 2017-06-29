The Newswire
One Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, Three Injured in Manipur Blast
Ukhrul(Manipur)
Representative Image-File
An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and three others were injured in a blast here on Friday morning.
The bomb blast took place at the security checking point of Ramva AR post, under Shangshak Police Station of Ukhrul District.
The area has been cordoned off by security forces and no civilians are allowed in the area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Too Little Too Late' : Oppn On PM Remarks
- 'Only Close Family Allowed,' As US Travel Ban on Six Muslim Countries Takes Effect
- Bhutan Talks Tough, Say Construction Of Road By China 'Direct Violation' Of Agreement
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- After TMC, Congress Decides to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail, Received Blunt Injuries Confirms Medical Report
- Prez Poll Is Battle of Ideology And Principles, Says Sonia Gandhi
Post a Comment