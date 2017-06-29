The Newswire
30 June 2017

One Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, Three Injured in Manipur Blast

Ukhrul(Manipur)
Representative Image-File

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and three others were injured in a blast here on Friday morning.

The bomb blast took place at the security checking point of Ramva AR post, under Shangshak Police Station of Ukhrul District.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and no civilians are allowed in the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Manipur Blasts States Police & Security Forces National
Five Security Personnel Injured in Darjeeling Violence
