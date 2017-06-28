The Newswire
Odisha: Four Home Guards Including A Woman Forced to 'Kneel Down' Over Improper Uniform
Mayurbhanj
Video Grab: Courtesy-Youtube
Four Home Guards, including a female cop were asked to kneel down with their hands up in punishment for wearing improper uniform in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.
Reserve Inspector Ashok Kumar Sethi made the personnel kneel down for two minutes after finding them improperly dressed.
As per the reports, the incident took place on June 26 when all four Home Guards were on a special duty on the eve of Rath Yatra.
Justifying the punishment, the senior officer said that it was a disciplinary action taken against them.
Meanwhile, Home Guard DG Binaya Behera has sought a report from Mayurbhanj SP and Home Guard Commandant while saying action will be taken following the incident
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Killing In The Name Of Gau Bhakti Is Unacceptable': PM
- Congress to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail: Doctor
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment