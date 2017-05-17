OBOR Will Give Huge Boost to Pakistan Investment Prospects: PM Nawaz Sharif
Addressing a business-centric Pakistan forum in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif praised China for its One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, saying that it would give a huge boost to investment prospects in his country.
The Dawn quoted him, as saying, "The service industry, particularly telecommunications, hospitality and online commerce are fast growing into attractive areas for investment."
"Pakistan is emerging as an expanding market for international products with a fast-growing middle-class, increasing urbanisation, growing popularity of international food products and a rising number of international brands," he added.
"Pakistan is poised to become a major destination for international businesses," he stated further.
He also revealed that from a mere three per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth before 2013, Pakistan is on course to achieving a growth rate of well over five per cent in fiscal 2017-18, and seven percent by 2019.
Giving a thumbs up for his government's policy reforms, Sharif said, "These reforms are multi-faceted. We (have) reduced bank interest rates, eliminated tax exemptions to provide a level playing field, strengthened our tax administration, rationalised loan targeted subsidies and widened our social safety nets."
Prime Minister Sharif also pitched 'Pakistan's Vision 2025', saying, "It maps Pakistan joining the top 25 economies of the world, leading to upper-middle income country status by 2025.
Nawaz stated that certain segments of the economy were thriving, which could prove to be a suitable investment outlet for foreign investors seeking opportunities in the country. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Government Approves Amendments To Law Allowing Construction Near Protected Monuments
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Rohtak Gangrape: Haryana CM Ensures Speedy Justice By Fast Track Courts
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- J&K CM Mufti Beats Retreat From Function After Women Fling Chairs, Shout Azadi Slogans
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment