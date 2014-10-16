The Newswire
Number of Suspected Ebola Cases in Congo Now Up to 29
Dakar/AP
File-Photo
The World Health Organization says Congo now faces 29 suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus. WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier today said the number includes two laboratory-confirmed deaths.
Officials announced the outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever a week ago in a remote area of northern Congo.
Lindmeier says Congo authorities and its health partners are monitoring another 416 people who could have come into contact with the suspected cases.
