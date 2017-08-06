Now Govt to Make Unique Digital ID—Aadhar, PAN, Passport Number—Mandatory for Flight Ticket Bookings

Air passengers will soon be required to share their unique identity details at the time of booking tickets, as the government looks to facilitate paperless travel.



Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today said the Ministry plans to introduce "digital unique identification" requirement at the time of booking air tickets.



Air travellers are already required to carry a copy of their identity while entering an airport.



Now, a digital unique identification such as Aadhaar, PAN (Permanent Account Number), Passport Number is being proposed for air passengers, Sinha said.



The Civil Aviation Ministry has also set up a digital traveller working group to provide suggestions on implementing the scheme.



Within 30 days, the group would come out with a white paper and subsequently, comments from the stakeholders would be sought before finalising the norms, Sinha said.



Under the initiative, Aadhaar would not be made mandatory but would be an option among other digital identities, the Minister said.



"This is a pull experience and not a push experience. Passengers still have the option of carrying a boarding pass if they so wish," he said at a press conference here.



According to Sinha, the Ministry is studying proposals and would conduct extensive consultations to ensure comprehensive traveller coverage, convenience and privacy.