The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
08 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:38 pm National

Now Govt to Make Unique Digital ID—Aadhar, PAN, Passport Number—Mandatory for Flight Ticket Bookings

New Delhi
Now Govt to Make Unique Digital ID—Aadhar, PAN, Passport Number—Mandatory for Flight Ticket Bookings
File Photo

Air passengers will soon be required to share their unique identity details at the time of booking tickets, as the government looks to facilitate paperless travel.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today said the Ministry plans to introduce "digital unique identification" requirement at the time of booking air tickets.

Air travellers are already required to carry a copy of their identity while entering an airport.

Now, a digital unique identification such as Aadhaar, PAN (Permanent Account Number), Passport Number is being proposed for air passengers, Sinha said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has also set up a digital traveller working group to provide suggestions on implementing the scheme.

Within 30 days, the group would come out with a white paper and subsequently, comments from the stakeholders would be sought before finalising the norms, Sinha said.

Under the initiative, Aadhaar would not be made mandatory but would be an option among other digital identities, the Minister said.

"This is a pull experience and not a push experience. Passengers still have the option of carrying a boarding pass if they so wish," he said at a press conference here.

According to Sinha, the Ministry is studying proposals and would conduct extensive consultations to ensure comprehensive traveller coverage, convenience and privacy.

READ MORE IN:
Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Aviation Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card PAN National
Next Story : French Open: Rohan Bopanna Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters