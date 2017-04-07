The Newswire
North Korea Says It Has Successfully Tested Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)
Seoul
Representative Image
North Korea successfully tested an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) today, it said, in the culmination of a decades-long ambition.
The "landmark" test of a Hwasong-14 missile was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un, a female announcer wearing traditional dress said in a special announcement on state Korean Central Television.
