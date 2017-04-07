The Newswire
04 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:14 pm International

North Korea Says It Has Successfully Tested Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

Seoul
Representative Image

North Korea successfully tested an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) today, it said, in the culmination of a decades-long ambition.

The "landmark" test of a Hwasong-14 missile was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un, a female announcer wearing traditional dress said in a special announcement on state Korean Central Television.

