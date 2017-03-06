No Water In Yamuna At Agra So Activists Take Bath With Sand, Pretend To Swim On Dry River-Bed

Some activists late evening today took a "holy bath" in with the dry Yamuna sand, as there was no water in the river.

They poured sand over their bodies and sprinkled and splashed to the amusement of a big crowd. Some pretended to swim on the dry river bed, while a few others enacted a drowning scene.

A volunteers of the River Connect Campaign told PTI, "Since there was no water in the river but just industry effluents, sewer and municipal waste, we had to take a bath with the sand to protest and draw attention to the deplorable state of the river."

Sunday is Ganga Dussehra when lakhs of people will take a holy dip in the rivers, particularly Yamuna and Ganga.

The River Connect Campaigners have demanded a national river policy and constitution of a central rivers authority on the lines of NHAI.

The campaign has been continuing for more than two years at the Etmauddaula view point park where a group daily holds a meeting and conducts the ritualistic arti of Yamuna.