25 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:37 pm National

No Toilet, Haridwar Bride Refuses to Go to Husband's House

Haridwar
Representative Image

A bride in Haridwar, Monika, refused to go to her husband's house after marriage as they do not have toilet and also asserted that she won't come to in-laws house until the toilet was built.

Bride's sister-in-law claimed that the family tried to build a toilet in the house but could not manage to do this.

On April 17, a woman named Neha refused to tie the knot with a man in Kanpur after he failed to get a toilet built at his residence.

After her decision, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Clean India Mission' inspired her.

Prime Minister Modi launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2, 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi. The drive is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the cleanliness.

It is India's largest ever cleanliness drive with 3 million government employees, and especially school and college students from all parts of India, participating in the campaign.

The efforts are showing results now as awareness over health and sanitation is on increase even in rural areas.  

