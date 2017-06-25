No Toilet, Haridwar Bride Refuses to Go to Husband's House
A bride in Haridwar, Monika, refused to go to her husband's house after marriage as they do not have toilet and also asserted that she won't come to in-laws house until the toilet was built.
Bride's sister-in-law claimed that the family tried to build a toilet in the house but could not manage to do this.
On April 17, a woman named Neha refused to tie the knot with a man in Kanpur after he failed to get a toilet built at his residence.
After her decision, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Clean India Mission' inspired her.
Prime Minister Modi launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2, 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi. The drive is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the cleanliness.
It is India's largest ever cleanliness drive with 3 million government employees, and especially school and college students from all parts of India, participating in the campaign.
The efforts are showing results now as awareness over health and sanitation is on increase even in rural areas.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan: 149 Dead, 117 Injured After Oil Tanker Catches Fire
- 7 Killed As Cable Car Plummets In Gulmarg
- Sabarimala Temple’s Golden Mast Damaged With Mercury, Three Detained
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pak's BAT Team Carried Headband Camera, Dagger to Mutilate, Record Attack on Indian Army
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
- More Garbage Than Land For People In Delhi, Says High Court
- Army Jawan's Father Hides News Of Son’s Death So That Grandson Could Celebrate B’day
Post a Comment