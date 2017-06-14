No Question Paper Leak of MBBS Entrance Test, AIIMS Panel Refutes Allegation

Ahead of declaration of the results, a government panel has rejected allegations of question paper leak of the MBBS online entrance examination of the AIIMS.



According to a highly-placed source at AIIMS, the results will be out tonight.



On May 31, Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that the question papers of this year's entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked following which the institute had constituted the committee to probe how snapshots of the test came out in public.



The AIIMS committee in its report has stated that there was no question paper leak though some candidates in an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh indulged in cheating in connivance with some officials.



It also recommended a CBI probe into the matter.



The source said the premier medical institute through its internal mechanism has identified the candidates and the centre.



The entrance examination for the MBBS course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country and around 2.8 lakh students appeared in it.



Once declared, the results will be available on the official website aiimsexams.Org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS.



Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination.



He claimed to have received the question paper screenshots from a source who said these were leaked from a college in Lucknow when the online test was on.



Rai had also tagged the Prime Minister's Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.