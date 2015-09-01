No Helmet, No Fuel: In Lucknow, Safety Comes First
In an endeavor to ensure safety and discourage bikers riding without helmets, the Lucknow police has taken a unique step to not allow anyone one to refill their vehicles if caught without the protective head gear.
This unique concept will commence from today under the slogan 'No Rule, No Fuel'.
"This is a very good decision, this step should have been taken by the government much earlier," said a local.
"We welcome this decision, we were informed to make people aware that refilling will not be allowed if they are not wearing helmet. If customers are not wearing helmets we are refusing them services," said a worker at the petrol pump in Lucknow.
To ensure the implementation of the idea, according to reports, a senior police official had helped set up a meeting with pump owners.
The state government had however asked all petrol pumps to report vehicle numbers to transport authorities whenever they found a two-wheeler rider without a helmet.
This drive would go on for a week, after which the police will start issuing challans.
Lucknow Police is also planning to start a campaign to ensure seatbelts for a safe driving experience, along with compulsory use of helmets.
It is pertinent to mention here that Lucknow has been witness to heavy traffic snarls and road accidents continue to be the single-largest cause of deaths in the city. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Jaitley Files Fresh Defamation Case Against Kejriwal
- Indian Cabbie Abused And Assaulted In Australia
- Rawal Wants Arundhati Roy Tied To Army Jeep Instead Of Stone-Pelters
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment