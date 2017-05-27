NITI Aayog To Support AAP Government's 4 Infra Projects
The NITI Aayog has chosen four infrastructure projects of the Delhi government and will help in their execution under its development support policy.
Two of these projects are related to transit-oriented development - smart city at North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi.
The other two are the North-South Delhi elevated corridor from Signature Bridge to National Highways 8 (near IGI Airport) and the Elevated Cycle Corridor along Satpullah Nallah from Press Enclave to Barapullah Nallah flyover in south Delhi.
The government's premier policy think tank will provide support services like expertise to these four proposed projects being executed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi government.
"The NITI Aayog has chosen the Delhi government's four infrastructure projects under its Development Support Service to States (DSSS) policy. The Aayog will provide support services in executing these four projects in the city," Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain told PTI.
Under the DSSS, the National Institution for Transforming Indian (NITI) Aayog provides expertise to selected projects of state governments.
Jain said a presentation on the Delhi government's projects was recently made before the senior officials of the NITI Aayog.
"The Delhi government recently sent the files relating to these projects to UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure - Planning & Engineering, Centre) for its approval," the minister said.
He also said that once the government gets the approval from UTTIPEC, the PWD will start the work on these projects.
