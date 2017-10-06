NITI Aayog Should Invite Bharatiya Kisan Sangh For Talks, Says RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue M.G. Vaidya on Saturday said that the NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog should invite the representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) for a dialogue to address the farmers' concerns.
When asked about the charges by the BKS and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) that the policies of the NITIAayog are 'anti-farmer', the RSS ideologue said that "if the BKS and BMS have made such assertions, then the NITI Aayog should take note of it and invite the representatives of the BKS for a dialogue".
"The states where the farmers have been agitating should also take note of the BKS' concerns," Vaidya told ANI.
The BKS and the BMS have urged the Modi government not to accept the "anti-farmer and anti-labour" suggestions of NITI Aayog.
The RSS' affiliate bodies also want the Narendra Modi government to desist from promoting Foreign Direct Investment and disinvestment in the country.
These organisations expressed their views after five farmers were killed in police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.
The farmers have been demanding fair price of their products and loan waiver.
Vaidya, however, advised the farmers of Madhya Pradesh to shun violence and come forward to discuss their issues with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
"The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is serious about pacifying the farmer agitation in the state, as the Chief Minister himself is sitting on fast. The farmers should talk to him as a way always comes out after the discussions," said Vaidya.
"Violent movements don't pave a way forward," he said, adding that "violence only gives space in newspapers but doesn't solve the problem".
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi made headlines when he tried to visit the kin of killed farmers in Mandsaur. Before his arrest, Gandhi defied police barricades, swapped his car for a bike, and finally walked in the fields before he was arrested and later released on bail.
Also, Shakuntala Khatik, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shivpuri in MP, was allegedly seen inciting the protestors to set police station on fire.(ANI)
