Nifty Hits New Closing Peak At 9,675
The NSE benchmark Nifty today managed to end the range-bound session at new life-time high of 9,675, up 22 points following buying mainly in realty, infra, energy and IT stocks.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also touched its intra-day life- time high of 9,687.20.
However, lower European stocks and mixed Asian cues capped gains on the bourses.
In overseas markets, European stocks edged lower as investors eye an upcoming monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank (ECB) and react to the terrorist attack in London over the weekend.
The German stock market and some other European bourses were closed due to a religious public holiday. While, Asian stocks closed mixed.
The NSE 50-share Nifty index opened higher at 9,656.30 and hovered between 9,687.20 and 9,640.70 before finishing at 9,675.10, a gain of 21.60 points, or 0.22 per cent.
It saw an intra-day movement of about 46.50 points.
Sector-wise, realty rose 0.77 per cent followed by infra 0.54 per cent, IT 0.48 per cent, private banks 0.44 per cent, energy 0.42 per cent, banks 0.38 per cent and auto 0.24 per cent.
However, metal and pharma declined by 0.60 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks the mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by 0.33 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.
Major index gainers were Indiabulls Housing (3.38 per cent), Yes Bank (2.82 per cent), Infratel (2.08 per cent), IOC (1.75 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (1.60 per cent).
While, Coal India fell 1.58 per cent, while other notable lossers were Ultratech Cememt (1.47 per cent), Infosys (1.10 per cent) and Lupin (0.93 per cent).
A total of 934 scrips advanced, 748 declined, while 104 remained unchanged and total securities that hit their price bands were 153.
Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 20,992.61 crore, from Rs 22,302.61 crore last Friday.
A total of 10,352.70 lakh shares changed hands in 79,50,711 trades.
The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,25,59,048 crore.
