Nifty Ends Above 9,500 for the First Time, Up 67 Points
The NSE Nifty settled above 9,500 for the first time to end record highs at 9,512.25 amid buying in IT, FMCG, Auto and Banking counters lifted by IMD announcement of monsoon onset on schedule.
The market opened on a positive note and scaled to new lifetime intra-day highs at 9,517.20 and ended the day on record closing high.
The Nifty resumed higher at 9,461.00 and advanced new all time peak of 9,517.20 before settling at fresh closing high at 9,512.25, showing a gain of 66.85 points, or 0.71 per cent (surpassed yesterday's closing peak of 9,445.40).
It witnessed an intra-day movement of about 60.85 points.
Overseas, Asian stocks ended narrowly mixed after a surge in oil lifted the US stock indices to fresh highs, European stocks were also trading narrowly mixed during afternoon.
Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank climbed by 2.38 per cent, followed by IT 1.18 per cent, Auto 1.11 per cent, FMCG 1.04 per cent, Realty 0.94 per cent, Consumption 0.81 per cent, Energy 0.52 per cent, Infra 0.49 per cent and Bank 0.47 per cent. However, metal shares came under selling pressure.
Major index gainers were Heromotoco 2.96 per cent, ACC 2.84 per cent, Bharti Airtel 2.80 per cent, TCS 2.71 per cent and Bank of Baroda 2.52 per cent.
Notable losers were Kotak Bank down by 1.38 per cent, Hindalco 0.98 per cent, India Bulls Housing Fin 0.91 per cent, ONGC 0.86 per cent and M&M 0.68 per cent.
Meanwhile, FIIs bought shares net worth Rs 235.33 crore yesterday, as per provisional figures issued by the stock exchanges.
A total of 878 scrips advanced, 806 declined, while 74 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 105.
Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 24,873.70 crore, from Rs 22,916.77 crore yesterday.
A total of 13,164.89 lakh shares changed hands in 9,216,892 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms stood at Rs 12,587,151 crore.
