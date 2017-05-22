NHRC Issues Notice To DGP Jharkhand, Seeks Report On Lynching Cases

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police in Jharkhand, seeking a report within four weeks into the alleged lynching of a few men, who were suspected to be child-lifters in the state.

The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case based on a media report, and observed that its content is "unpleasant".

"A civilised society cannot allow such heinous crimes to occur where human lives are taken by angry mob merely on suspicion of them being anti-social elements," the NHRC said in a strongly-worded statement released today.

"The incidents amount to violation of right to life of the innocent victims targeted by the perpetrators. The law enforcing agencies of the state have certainly failed to perform their lawful duty," it said.

According to the media report, carried yesterday, "seven persons were lynched" by a mob in Jharkhand suspecting them to be child kidnappers, the commission said, expressing serious concern over the incidents.

Out of the seven persons, four were killed in the Seraikela Kharsawan district and three in Nagadih area of East Singhbhum district, it said, quoting from the report.

"The Commission also expects comments on the preventive measure taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur," the NHRC added.