NGT Directs AAP Govt to Appoint DPCC Chairman in 3 Months
) The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Delhi government over an ad-hoc appointee holding the post of chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and asked it to make a regular appointment within three months.
At present, the environment secretary of the Delhi government is holding the additional charge of the chairman's post.
A vacation bench headed by Justice R S Rathore said the post of the chairman is a "sensitive and responsible" post as the entire environmental status of the state depends on the functioning of the pollution control board.
The tribunal warned the Delhi government that in case it fails to complete the appointment process of the chairman, then the person now holding the post shall cease to function.
The green panel also noted that in most of the state pollution control boards, the post of the chairman is held by persons lacking in qualification or experience in the field of environment.
"The tribunal cannot remain a silent spectator in respect of improper and illegal working of pollution control board and its consequence and repercussion to the public at large.
"It is rather strange that despite of more than sufficient time having been given by the tribunal, the state did not take steps to implement the judgement passed by the tribunal on August 24, 2016," the bench, also comprising expert member S S Garbyal, said.
The direction came after the counsel for the Delhi government said that requisite steps have been taken by the board to appoint the chairman and the issue is awaiting Central Pollution Control Board's nod.
He assured the bench that the process would be completed soon.
The NGT had earlier barred the chairpersons of nine state pollution control boards (SPCBs) from functioning with immediate effect for not being appointed in consonance with the judgement of the tribunal.
The green panel had in August last year asked the state governments to fill the vacancies in the boards as per the guidelines laid down by it and file a report.
Earlier, the NGT had issued notice to the states and chairpersons of their pollution control boards which have not been appointed as per the norms laid down by it.
It had asked them as to why they should not be directed to stop functioning as chairmen as they were not appointed in consonance with the judgement of the tribunal.
The green panel, which had issued a slew of guidelines for appointment to the posts of the chairmen and member secretaries, had in August said the nominations should be of persons who have "special knowledge, practical experience or qualification in environment protection studies" and not on the ground of their association with a state government.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Patients Cough Up 1000% More Than Real Cost of Medical Devices
- Jayalalithaa's Niece Deepa Denied Entry Into Poes Garden House
- MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Ends 'Peace Fast'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Bail For 11 Lucknow University Students Who Black-Flagged UP CM Adityanath
- Gujarat Hindi Textbook Prefixes Jesus With Haivaan, Stokes Controversy
- Madhya Pradesh CM Sits On Indefinite Fast 'For Restoration of Peace' Amid Farmers' Agitation
- Amit Shah Calls Gandhi A 'Chatur Baniya', Congress Slams Remark
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment
VOE FOR AAP Vashikaran Specialist