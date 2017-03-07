Newborn Declared Dead By Hospital Found Alive Before Funeral In Telangana
In a shocking case of negligence, a newborn who was declared dead by MGM Hospital doctors in Telangana's Warangal district on Sunday, was found to be alive before the funeral.
As the parents were preparing for the baby's funeral, they observed some movement in the baby's body.
They immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. After a few hours of treatment, the baby was declared dead.
Responding to the incident, the doctors said ECG machines were not working in the morning.
Last month, a similar case of negligent behaviour was witnessed.
The incident took place at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, when a resident of the city's Badarpur area delivered a 22-week-old premature baby, weighing 460 grams.
Rohit, the child's father, said, the doctor and the nursing staff had declared the baby dead, sealed the body in a packet, labelled it and gave it to them.
Right before the funeral, Rohit's sister saw some movement in the packet, the family then realised the baby was alive. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Critcises Congress, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Pranab Da Cared For Me Like A Father Would: Modi
- Passengers Struggle To Breathe After AC Stops Working
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment