The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:09 pm Sports West Indies Tour

New Rift With Virat Kohli? Coach Anil Kumble 'Stays Back' For ICC Meeting

London
New Rift With Virat Kohli? Coach Anil Kumble 'Stays Back' For ICC Meeting
PTI File Photo

In a new twist to his speculated rift with captain Virat Kohli, chief coach Anil Kumble has not accompanied the Indian team to the West Indies for a limited- overs series starting June 23, citing his commitment to an ICC meeting here.

The official reason being given is that Kumble is required to stay back for the ICC 'Annual Conference' as he is the chairman of the Cricket Committee in-charge of taking a call on laws and regulations of the game.

Advertisement opens in new window

The ICC Annual Conference started yesterday and will continue till June 23.

Kumble's Cricket Committee meeting will be held on June 22.

"Yes, chief coach Anil Kumble is staying back for the ICC Meeting. The team is flying off to Barbados today," a team source confirmed the development without commenting whether he will join the team at all.

It is being widely perceived in the BCCI that in the meeting between Kohli and Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising -- Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman -- the skipper made it clear that his relationship with the coach has reached a dead end.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was not available for comment.

Another BCCI official commented that these are not great signs.

"Funny, the ICC Meeting dates are known for months and so is the West Indies itinerary. You mean Anil didn't know he had to choose between ICC Meeting and the West Indies tour. May be he is finding it too difficult to continue," the official told PTI.

During the entire Champions Trophy, there was hardly any communication between the two during the practice session with chief coach mostly keeping to himself or giving some practice to the bowlers.

READ MORE IN:
Anil Kumble Virat Kohli West Indies London Cricket Champions Trophy Cricket - ODIs Sports
Next Story : Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind Resigns, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Gets Additional Charge
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters