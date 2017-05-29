New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
Seeing a new born baby walk for the first time is one of the happiest moments for any parent, but one has to wait patiently to witness the first steps.
However, a mother, nurses and doctors in Brazil were left astonished after a baby started walking a few moments after it was born.
According to The Sun, the midwife cradling the little mite across the chest with one arm couldn't believe what she saw as the infant wrestled to walk on her own.
In a video, the nurse, who is dressed in surgical robes with a clinical mask over her mouth, is heard crying out in amazement: "Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!"
They then shout for another colleague to come and witness the unbelievable moment.
The video was reportedly posted on Facebook by Arlete Arantes from Brazil. It's, however, unclear when was the video recorded.
The 41-second video has taken the internet by storm and has got over 70 million views. It has been shared over 1.5 million times and has garnered over 325,000 reactions.
For the unversed, the baby walking is a natural action called the 'stepping reflex,' this reflex is also referred to as the walking or dance reflex because the baby appears to take steps or dance when held upright with his or her feet touching a solid surface.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Government Says 'No' To India-Pakistan Cricket Series
- CISE Declares Class 12 Results, Topper Gets 99.5%
- Delhi Man Killed For Objecting To Public Urination
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 14 Men Molest 2 Women, Posts Video On The Social Media
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- After Rahul, Now Akhilesh Denied Entry to Violence-Hit Saharanpur
- Three Booked For Abducting, Raping Minor Girl In Rajasthan
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment