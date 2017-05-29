New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil

Seeing a new born baby walk for the first time is one of the happiest moments for any parent, but one has to wait patiently to witness the first steps.

However, a mother, nurses and doctors in Brazil were left astonished after a baby started walking a few moments after it was born.

According to The Sun, the midwife cradling the little mite across the chest with one arm couldn't believe what she saw as the infant wrestled to walk on her own.

Advertisement opens in new window

In a video, the nurse, who is dressed in surgical robes with a clinical mask over her mouth, is heard crying out in amazement: "Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!"

They then shout for another colleague to come and witness the unbelievable moment.

The video was reportedly posted on Facebook by Arlete Arantes from Brazil. It's, however, unclear when was the video recorded.

The 41-second video has taken the internet by storm and has got over 70 million views. It has been shared over 1.5 million times and has garnered over 325,000 reactions.

For the unversed, the baby walking is a natural action called the 'stepping reflex,' this reflex is also referred to as the walking or dance reflex because the baby appears to take steps or dance when held upright with his or her feet touching a solid surface.

(ANI)