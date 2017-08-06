Never Said I Want to Work in Pakistani Films: Paresh Rawal

Denying his earlier statement wherein he said he would love to work in Pakistani serials and films, actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Thursday said that the he did not make such a remark, adding that he was misquoted.

"I never said I want to work in Pakistani films neither it is my wish. I want to categorically state this. I have been misquoted," Paresh Rawal told ANI

"I just said that I liked Pakistan's TV serial 'Humsafar' but never said ours are boring. I only said ours are a little slow," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, he was reportedly quoted saying that he would "love to work in Pakistani films and shows" as he loved all Pakistani TV serials like Humsafar, and "the way they act, the story, the writing, the language."

According to reports, he also said that he feels Indian shows were boring.

Director-producer Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, faced the wrath of political parties before its release last year as they demanded a ban on artistes from the neighbouring countries in the wake of the Uri terror attack in September last year.

The 67-year-old actor says cinema and cricket bridge the gap between the two countries.

"I believe that artistes and cricketers don't come and throw bombs. They are not terrorists, rather they bridge the gap between the two countries. But when the mood is not good why rake up issues at that time? It is better to stay with your country," Rawal said.

The actor maintains that he is not okay with the ban on Pakistani artistes.

Rawal was recently in the news for his controversial tweet against author Arundhati Roy where he suggested that she should be tied to an army jeep to deter stone pelters in Kashmir. (ANI)