Nepal PM Prachanda Resigns, Paving Way For Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" resigned while addressing the nation on television on Wednesday, according to PTI, paving the way for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August 3 last year.

"I announce my resignation from the post of the prime minister today," the 62-year-old Maoist leader said as he highlighted the achievements made by his government.

Advertisement opens in new window

The prime minister said that he has followed a balanced foreign policy and succeeded in normalising relations with the neighbours as well as building confidence.

It was Prachanda's second stint as the prime minister. He was elected as the 39th prime minister of Nepal after forging alliance with the Nepali Congress on August 3, 2016.

He is the only communist leader to become the prime minister of the country twice.

During his first tenure as the prime minister from 2008 to 2009, Prachanda was not on good terms with India.

However, during his second tenure Prachanda had chosen India as his first overseas destination rather than China.

Indo-Nepal ties, which were strained during Prachanda's predecessor KP Oli's regime, also improved under the Maoist leader's second stint.

Prachanda's successor Deuba's appointment is likely to be confirmed in a parliamentary vote within the next 10 days.

The Nepali Congress - the largest party in Parliament - and constituents of the United Democratic Madhesi Front, the Federal Alliance and some other parties had helped Prachanda in securing 363 votes in the 595-member House to form the government comfortably in 2016.

Advertisement opens in new window

The prime minister was to address the parliament on Tuesday and announce his resignation, but it was postponed as the speaker adjourned the House after the main opposition CPN-UML's lawmakers obstructed the House meeting, protesting against the government's decision to increase the number of local units in Tarai districts.

According the understanding between Prachanda’s Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) and Deuba’s Nepali Congress, the former was to head the government for nine months and will be succeeded by Deuba till the next general elections.

Oli, 65, had resigned in August last year minutes before Parliament was to vote on a no confidence motion he was likely to lose. He was in the power for only nine months. He was forced to resign after allies of his multi-party coalition deserted the government accusing him of not honouring power sharing deals that helped install him as prime minister in October.

Millions of Nepalese on May 14 voted in the country's first local-level polls in two decades as the Himalayan nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil.

Advertisement opens in new window

Local-level elections could not be held after 1997 largely as a result of the decade-long Maoist insurgency that claimed more than 16,000 lives in Nepal.

READ MORE: Nepal To Hold Its First Local Polls In 20 Years

The elections should be held in every five years but due to the political instability, they were halted since May 1997.

(With agency inputs)