The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
24 May 2017 Last Updated at 3:42 pm International

Nepal PM Prachanda May Resign Today To Pave Way For Deuba

Kathmandu
Nepal PM Prachanda May Resign Today To Pave Way For Deuba
File

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" is likely to resign on Wednesday, paving the way for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August last year.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the nation from his office in Singhadurbar this evening during which he is expected to resign.

Advertisement opens in new window

The prime minister was to address the parliament on Tuesday and announce his resignation, but it was postponed as the speaker adjourned the House after the main opposition CPN-UML's lawmakers obstructed the House meeting, protesting against the government's decision to increase the number of local units in Tarai districts.

As leaders from ruling and opposition parties could not develop a consensus on resuming House meeting despite holding several rounds of talks, the speaker postponed the parliament meeting.

According a deal between Prachanda’s Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) and Deuba’s Nepali Congress, the former will head the government for nine months and will be succeeded by Deuba till the next general elections.

Former prime minister KP Oli, 65, had resigned in August last year minutes before Parliament was to vote on a no confidence motion he was likely to lose. He was in the power for only nine months. He was forced to resign after allies of his multi-party coalition deserted the government accusing him of not honouring power sharing deals that helped install him as prime minister in October.

Advertisement opens in new window

Millions of Nepalese on May 14 voted in the country's first local-level polls in two decades as the Himalayan nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil.

Local-level elections could not be held after 1997 largely as a result of the decade-long Maoist insurgency that claimed more than 16,000 lives in Nepal.

READ MORE: Nepal To Hold Its First Local Polls In 20 Years

The elections should be held in every five years but due to the political instability, they were halted since May 1997.

(With agency inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Prachanda India Kathmandu Nepal Nepal Maoists India-Nepal/Nepal International
Next Story : Chandraswami Cremated, With Little Fanfare And No VIPs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters