Nepal PM Prachanda May Resign Today To Pave Way For Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" is likely to resign on Wednesday, paving the way for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August last year.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the nation from his office in Singhadurbar this evening during which he is expected to resign.

The prime minister was to address the parliament on Tuesday and announce his resignation, but it was postponed as the speaker adjourned the House after the main opposition CPN-UML's lawmakers obstructed the House meeting, protesting against the government's decision to increase the number of local units in Tarai districts.

As leaders from ruling and opposition parties could not develop a consensus on resuming House meeting despite holding several rounds of talks, the speaker postponed the parliament meeting.

According a deal between Prachanda’s Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) and Deuba’s Nepali Congress, the former will head the government for nine months and will be succeeded by Deuba till the next general elections.

Former prime minister KP Oli, 65, had resigned in August last year minutes before Parliament was to vote on a no confidence motion he was likely to lose. He was in the power for only nine months. He was forced to resign after allies of his multi-party coalition deserted the government accusing him of not honouring power sharing deals that helped install him as prime minister in October.

Millions of Nepalese on May 14 voted in the country's first local-level polls in two decades as the Himalayan nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil.

Local-level elections could not be held after 1997 largely as a result of the decade-long Maoist insurgency that claimed more than 16,000 lives in Nepal.

The elections should be held in every five years but due to the political instability, they were halted since May 1997.

