Need to improve

Expressing anguish over the "poor" condition of farmers across the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the Centre is making efforts to double their income while the state government will open 20 new agricultural research centres.

"We all need to think about how to improve the poor condition of the farmers," he said adding that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about them and the NDA government is making efforts to better their living conditions," he said.

Farmers can enhance their produce by using new technology and the state government would help them in this regard, he said.

The state government will open 20 'Krishi Vigyan Kendras' (agricultural research centres) and train farmers in using newer technologies, Adityanath said.

He was addressing a 'Jan Swabhimaan' rally organised by BJP ally Apna Dal here at the Jagatpur Inter College ground on the 68th birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sone Lal Patel.

Patel's daughter Anupriya Patel, a Union minister along with Uttar Pradesh government ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Shrikant Sharma, Anupama Jaiswal and others were present on the occasion.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the Goods and Services tax, Adityanath said the "historic" event will benefit the poor, curb hoarding and also bring to an end the menace of 'Inspector raj'.

The GST was launched in the best interests of the country and without caring for any political benefit, he said.

Adityanath reiterated that the "rule of law will prevail in Uttar Pradesh" and added that the state will be freed from crime, corruption and caste system.

There would be no discrimination in the distribution of electricity and all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will get equal power supply, he said.

In an apparent attack on rival parties, he said that the BJP led UP government follows 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all) and does not discriminate between people and nor does it indulge in any appeasement politics.

He also gave power connection certificates to ten BPL card holders for free saying the UP government will provide electricity for free to the poor whose houses electricity has not reached till date.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Adityanath said that even Apna Dal has even become larger than the Congress party, which would be unable to win any seat in future elections.