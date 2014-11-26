The Newswire
30 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:16 pm International

Sharif Chairs High-Level Meet To Discuss Indo-Pak Ties Amid Tension Over Ceasefire Violations

Islamabad
File Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today chaired a high-level meeting of top foreign policy officials to discuss ties with India amid tension over ceasefire violations in Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan reported that during the meeting Sharif would be briefed about important foreign affairs issues, including ties with India and Afghanistan.

The meeting is being attended amongst others by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and senior officials of the Foreign Office.

The meeting was held amid tensions between India and Pakistan after a number of ceasefire violations in Kashmir for which both sides blame each other.

It comes days after the US declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.



