National-Level Weightlifter Harassed, Alleges Ignorance By Authorities
A national-level weightlifter has alleged that she is not being heard by the police and the authorities over being troubled by men in Agra.
National-level athlete Heena Usmani said she has been harassed and passed offensive comments by local men. She also said that the men were threatening her.
The incident took place in the Shahganj area and came to light when Heena and her family visited the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office to complain about the local police who were supposedly favouring the accused.
Heena said: "After we filed an FIR against the accused Sanjay Kumar, he filed a counter FIR accusing us of robbery."
The incident reportedly took place on May 30 when Heena's younger brother was visiting his friend's place where a man named Sanjay, who often stalked her made lewd comments to instigate her brother.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Patients Cough Up 1000% More Than Real Cost of Medical Devices
- Jayalalithaa's Niece Deepa Denied Entry Into Poes Garden House
- MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Ends 'Peace Fast'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Bail For 11 Lucknow University Students Who Black-Flagged UP CM Adityanath
- Gujarat Hindi Textbook Prefixes Jesus With Haivaan, Stokes Controversy
- Madhya Pradesh CM Sits On Indefinite Fast 'For Restoration of Peace' Amid Farmers' Agitation
- Amit Shah Calls Gandhi A 'Chatur Baniya', Congress Slams Remark
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment