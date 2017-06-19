NASA Discovers 10 New Earth-Size Planets That Could Potentially Support Life
It has been a million dollar question whether life can be supported outside the Earth.
NASA has revealed that it has discovered 10 new rocky, Earth-sized planets that could potentially have liquid water and could support life.
The Kepler mission team released a survey of 219 potential exoplanets -- planets outside of our solar system -- that had been detected by the space observatory launched in 2009 to scan the Milky Way galaxy.
#ICYMI: Earlier, we identified 219 potential new worlds from @NASAKepler data, ten of which are near-Earth size: https://t.co/Lh0O09jc0G pic.twitter.com/1bEFpXcrBy— NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2017
Ten of the new discoveries were orbiting their suns at a distance similar to Earth's orbit around the sun, the so- called habitable zone that could potentially have liquid water and sustain life.
Kepler has already discovered 4,034 potential exoplanets, 2,335 of which have been confirmed by other telescopes as actual planets.
The 10 new Earth-size planets bring the total to 50 that exist in habitable zones around the galaxy.
"This carefully-measured catalog is the foundation for directly answering one of astronomy's most compelling questions -- how many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?" said Susan Thompson, a Kepler research scientist and lead author of the latest study.
The latest findings were released at the Fourth Kepler and K2 science conference being held this week at NASA's Ames research center in California.
The Kepler telescope detects the presence of planets by registering minuscule drops in a star's brightness that occurs when a planet crosses in front of it, a movement known as a transit.
NASA said the latest catalog is the most complete and detailed survey of potential exoplanets yet compiled. The telescope has studied some 150,000 stars in the Cygnus constellation, a survey which NASA said is now complete.
The mission ran into technical problems in 2013 when mechanisms used to turn the spacecraft failed but the telescope has continued searching for potentially habitable planets as part of its K2 project.
