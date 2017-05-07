The Newswire
N Korea's Kim Says Missile a 'Gift' to 'American Bastards' on Independence Day
Seoul
File Photo
North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test was a "gift" to "American bastards" on their independence day, Pyongyang's official news agency today cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying.
After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, "he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary".
Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he "added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom".
