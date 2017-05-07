The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
05 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:33 am International

N Korea's Kim Says Missile a 'Gift' to 'American Bastards' on Independence Day

Seoul
N Korea's Kim Says Missile a 'Gift' to 'American Bastards' on Independence Day
File Photo

North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test was a "gift" to "American bastards" on their independence day, Pyongyang's official news agency today cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying.

After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, "he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary".

Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he "added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom".

READ MORE IN:
Kim Jong-Un USA North Korea Diplomacy & Foreign Policy Missiles Weapons International
Next Story : Modi In Israel: Indian PM Calls For Opposing Evils Of Terrorism, Radicalism
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters