'My President Has Done A Favour', Says Naidu on Amit Shah Including Him in BJP Team on Prez Poll
Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was being seen as a contender for the presidentship, today said BJP chief Amit Shah had ended the speculation by nominating him to a committee he had constituted for talks with alliance partners and opposition on the issue.
"My president (Amit Shah) has done (me) a favour yesterday by including me in the committee, so that speculation (comes to an end)," Naidu said with his tongue firmly in cheek.
Naidu was yesterday made a part of the three-member panel, which also included Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
They have been tasked with holding talks to evolve a consensus with other political parties, which are likely to field their own presidential candidate.
The 67-year-old former BJP president was seen as a top contender for the president's post.
