13 June 2017 Last Updated at 8:02 pm National

'My President Has Done A Favour', Says Naidu on Amit Shah Including Him in BJP Team on Prez Poll

New Delhi
'My President Has Done A Favour', Says Naidu on Amit Shah Including Him in BJP Team on Prez Poll

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was being seen as a contender for the presidentship, today said BJP chief Amit Shah had ended the speculation by nominating him to a committee he had constituted for talks with alliance partners and opposition on the issue.

"My president (Amit Shah) has done (me) a favour yesterday by including me in the committee, so that speculation (comes to an end)," Naidu said with his tongue firmly in cheek.

Naidu was yesterday made a part of the three-member panel, which also included Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

They have been tasked with holding talks to evolve a consensus with other political parties, which are likely to field their own presidential candidate.

The 67-year-old former BJP president was seen as a top contender for the president's post.

