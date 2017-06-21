The Newswire
20 Dead, 50 Wounded in Afghan Car Bombing
Lashkar Gah (Afghanistan)
AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini
A car bomb that struck a bank in southern Afghanistan today left at least 20 people dead and 50 wounded, a government spokesman said.
"The blast killed 20 people and left 50 others wounded, both civilians and military officials," Omar Zwak said, warning that the toll could rise.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Who Will Stand Against Ram Nath Kovind?
- Unhappy RJD To Question JD (U) Over Extending Its Support To Ram Nath Kovind
- Rajasthan: 'I Am poor' Boards Put Outside Homes of BPL Families
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment