22 June 2017 Last Updated at 1:37 pm International

20 Dead, 50 Wounded in Afghan Car Bombing

Lashkar Gah (Afghanistan)
20 Dead, 50 Wounded in Afghan Car Bombing
AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini

A car bomb that struck a bank in southern Afghanistan today left at least 20 people dead and 50 wounded, a government spokesman said.

"The blast killed 20 people and left 50 others wounded, both civilians and military officials," Omar Zwak said, warning that the toll could rise.

