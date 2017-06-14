MP Raju Shetti Alleges Jet Flight Departed Without Taking Him Onboard
Lok Sabha member Raju Shetti, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna which is an ally of BJP, today alleged that a Jet Airways flight which he was supposed to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard.
The airline, later in the day, said that Shetti missed the flight as he didn't turn up at the boarding gate on time.
"I was at T2 (terminal 2) of Mumbai airport for my morning flight to Delhi. It was necessary for me to board the flight. I was waiting in the lounge with my boarding pass.
"After sometime I realised that the boarding doors are closed. When I enquired, I was told that my flight had taken off," Shetti claimed.
"Jet Airways knew that I was travelling and despite being a people's representative, no one informed me about the boarding doors being closed. When I asked for a ticket on the next flight, I received a rude response.
"I had to pay Rs 2,000 extra when it was not even my fault. I am going to raise this issue before the Ministry of Civil Aviation," said the MP from Hatkanangle constituency.
Jet Airways, in a statement, said that Shetti did not turn up at the boarding gate on time.
"A guest, who checked in for Jet Airways flight 9W 762...Did not present himself at the boarding gate on time and was therefore considered as `Gate No Show'," it said.
As Mumbai airport is a silent airport, no PA announcements are permitted, Jet said.
He was offered an alternative flight, and "apologies were tendered and charges levied inadvertently were refunded," said the airline.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- US Congressman Steve Scalise Shot, Several Injured
- At Least 6 Killed As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- Presidential Polls: BJP Panel to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury to Select Candidate
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
- Amit Shah's 'Chatur Baniya' Remark: 'Deeply Hurt,' Says Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment