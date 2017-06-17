MP Farmer Committed Suicide Over Mounting Debts
One more debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of cultivator deaths in the state to 12.
The latest suicide was reported from Dhar district yesterday where a 40-year-old farmer, Jagdish Mori of Rampura village took the extreme step by consuming pesticide.
His family members claimed that Mori ended his life as he was disturbed because of mounting debts.
The victim had a bank loan on his farm land, which was registered in the name of his father, they claimed.
However, Dhar SP, Birendra Singh said said that he took the extreme step because of a family dispute and the deceased has no land in his name.
He was a habitual drinker and yesterday had an altercation with his family members, the SP said adding the matter is under investigation.
Madhya Pradesh recently witnessed a big farmers' stir over loan waiver, farm produce prices and other demands. The death of five farmers in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6 during the unrest had triggered a series of protests in various parts of the state.
Since June 8, the state has witnessed a total of 12 farmer suicides. Earlier incidents were reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen and Vidisha districts.
