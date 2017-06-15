Mother-Son Duo Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

A 70-year-old woman and her son were killed while two members of the same family were injured when their car fell into a gorge on the Gangotri-Dharasu- Chamba national highway, the police said.



The accident occurred at around 2 PM near Kot village, Chamba police station incharge Devendra Singh Chauhan said.



They were all rushed to the district hospital in Baurari where Jagdamba Devi and her 48–year-old son Vinod Uniyal succumbed to their injuries, Chauhan said.



Devi's husband Kamleshwar Prasad Uniyal and their daughter-in-law Sunita Uniyal have been referred to a more specialised medical centre for treatment, he said.



Vinod was a teacher by profession and was going to his home in Bhyaniyala along with family to spend the summer vacations, the official said.