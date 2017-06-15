The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
15 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:48 pm National

Mother-Son Duo Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

New Tehri
Mother-Son Duo Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand
Representative Image

A 70-year-old woman and her son were killed while two members of the same family were injured when their car fell into a gorge on the Gangotri-Dharasu- Chamba national highway, the police said.

The accident occurred at around 2 PM near Kot village, Chamba police station incharge Devendra Singh Chauhan said.

They were all rushed to the district hospital in Baurari where Jagdamba Devi and her 48–year-old son Vinod Uniyal succumbed to their injuries, Chauhan said.

Devi's husband Kamleshwar Prasad Uniyal and their daughter-in-law Sunita Uniyal have been referred to a more specialised medical centre for treatment, he said.

Vinod was a teacher by profession and was going to his home in Bhyaniyala along with family to spend the summer vacations, the official said.

READ MORE IN:
Uttarakhand Accidents National
Next Story : Champions Trophy: Bangladesh Sets 265-Run Target For India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters