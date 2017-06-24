The Newswire
Monsoon Session of Parliament To Begin From July 17
New Delhi
File Photo
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on the day voting for the presidential election will take place.
Accorsing to reports, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended holding the session from July 17 to August 11.
The House may not function on the first day of the session on account of death of two sitting MPs Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna and Rajya Sabha member Pallavi Reddy. (ANI)
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Red Carpet' Welcome Awaits PM Modi In US
- Srikanth Reaches Final of Australia Super Series
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment