24 June 2017

Monsoon Session of Parliament To Begin From July 17

New Delhi
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on the day voting for the presidential election will take place.

Accorsing to reports, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended holding the session from July 17 to August 11.

The House may not function on the first day of the session on account of death of two sitting MPs Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna and Rajya Sabha member Pallavi Reddy. (ANI)

