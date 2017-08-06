PM Modi Only Interested In Waiving Off Loans Of The Rich, Says Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country's rich but can't do the same for farmers, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today just before he was detained by police here.
Lashing out at Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, he said both Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.
He told reporters that Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich but not for farmers. "He can't give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can't give them bonus, can't give compensation... He can only give them bullets."
Hundreds of Congress workers as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest while trying to make their way to Mandsaur. They were taken to a guesthouse of a cement company, a police official said.
