31 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:54 pm International

Modi in Spain: PM Calls for Boosting Cooperation to Fight Terror

Madrid
Modi in Spain: PM Calls for Boosting Cooperation to Fight Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Spain's President Mariano Rajoy here and underlined the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism that has affected both the countries.

Modi met Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace, the official residence of the president and the king of Spain this morning in the first engagement during his stay in the country today.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a "fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship".

Modi, in a private convesation with Rajoy, called for strengthening bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism as "both our countries" have faced the security challenge.

