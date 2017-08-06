The Newswire
09 June 2017 National

'MODI Festival' to be Organized in J-K To Celebrate Three Years Of BJP

Jammu
File- PTI Photo

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is organizing a three-day 'MODI festival' on completion of three years of Union Government at Satwari in Jammu from today.

Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, will formally inaugurate the event.

On the occasion, the people will be provided vital information regarding the various welfare schemes and programmes that have been launched by the NDA Government.

Variety of stalls of Ujala LED lights, for filling the lucky draw coupons of MODI Fest, registering of phone numbers for Jan Ki Baat, downloading of BHIM app etc. will be the main attractions of the event. (ANI)

