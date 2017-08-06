The Newswire
'MODI Festival' to be Organized in J-K To Celebrate Three Years Of BJP
Jammu
File- PTI Photo
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is organizing a three-day 'MODI festival' on completion of three years of Union Government at Satwari in Jammu from today.
Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, will formally inaugurate the event.
On the occasion, the people will be provided vital information regarding the various welfare schemes and programmes that have been launched by the NDA Government.
Variety of stalls of Ujala LED lights, for filling the lucky draw coupons of MODI Fest, registering of phone numbers for Jan Ki Baat, downloading of BHIM app etc. will be the main attractions of the event. (ANI)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Aadhaar Not Must For Filing Tax Returns For Now: SC
- UK Votes For Hung Parliament
- 'Promoters Not Selling Stake,' Infosys Denies Media Reports
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment